Bright, punchy, and refreshing like that first sip on a hot day. Raspberry Lemonade is the sativa vape pen from STICKS that brings the energy and the flavor in equal measure. This high potency cartridge combines refined THC distillate with botanical terpenes that taste like summer in a cart.



The terpene profile hits sharp—tart lemon cuts first, bright and almost electric in its intensity. Sweet raspberry follows, balancing the sour with berry richness that adds depth. The finish smooths into something candy-clean, a sugary sweetness that rewards the palate after the initial tartness.



This is energetic and refreshing, the flavor equivalent of that cold drink that saves a brutal workday. Nothing heavy, nothing complicated—just bright, bold flavor that delivers exactly what it promises.



The 510 thread design ensures compatibility with any standard battery, making this cartridge convenient for whenever the mood strikes. Premium distillate guarantees smooth draws and consistent quality throughout. Lab-tested for purity, Raspberry Lemonade maintains the reliability that defines STICKS.



For mornings that need a jumpstart, afternoons that need a reset, or any moment that calls for flavor that actually wakes you up—Raspberry Lemonade is ready. Sharp, sweet, and packed with the kind of taste that keeps you coming back.



Simple, satisfying, and exactly right for when you need it most.