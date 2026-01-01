About this product
Heavy, creamy, and impossibly smooth. Strawberry Banana Kush is the indica vape pen from STICKS that takes a classic flavor combination and elevates it with high potency THC distillate and expertly crafted botanical terpenes. This cartridge delivers indulgence in every draw.
The terpene profile opens thick and dense—ripe banana and berry meet on the tongue in a pairing that feels substantial and satisfying. This isn't light fruit; it's weighted, full-bodied, and impossible to ignore. A velvety cream note weaves throughout, smoothing every edge and creating a luxurious mouthfeel that lingers.
Despite its indica classification, this cartridge surprises with its effects. Creative energy sparks alongside focus and an uplifted spirit that defies expectations. It's the kind of experience that proves labels don't always tell the whole story—Strawberry Banana Kush delivers relaxation without the sluggishness, inspiration without the intensity.
The 510 thread design ensures compatibility with your standard battery, and the premium distillate is lab-tested for purity and consistency. Smooth draws come standard with every STICKS cartridge, and this one is no exception.
For those evenings when you want to unwind but keep your mind engaged, Strawberry Banana Kush hits the sweet spot. Rich flavor, balanced effects, and the quality you expect from STICKS. This is dessert that actually does something.
The terpene profile opens thick and dense—ripe banana and berry meet on the tongue in a pairing that feels substantial and satisfying. This isn't light fruit; it's weighted, full-bodied, and impossible to ignore. A velvety cream note weaves throughout, smoothing every edge and creating a luxurious mouthfeel that lingers.
Despite its indica classification, this cartridge surprises with its effects. Creative energy sparks alongside focus and an uplifted spirit that defies expectations. It's the kind of experience that proves labels don't always tell the whole story—Strawberry Banana Kush delivers relaxation without the sluggishness, inspiration without the intensity.
The 510 thread design ensures compatibility with your standard battery, and the premium distillate is lab-tested for purity and consistency. Smooth draws come standard with every STICKS cartridge, and this one is no exception.
For those evenings when you want to unwind but keep your mind engaged, Strawberry Banana Kush hits the sweet spot. Rich flavor, balanced effects, and the quality you expect from STICKS. This is dessert that actually does something.
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About this product
Heavy, creamy, and impossibly smooth. Strawberry Banana Kush is the indica vape pen from STICKS that takes a classic flavor combination and elevates it with high potency THC distillate and expertly crafted botanical terpenes. This cartridge delivers indulgence in every draw.
The terpene profile opens thick and dense—ripe banana and berry meet on the tongue in a pairing that feels substantial and satisfying. This isn't light fruit; it's weighted, full-bodied, and impossible to ignore. A velvety cream note weaves throughout, smoothing every edge and creating a luxurious mouthfeel that lingers.
Despite its indica classification, this cartridge surprises with its effects. Creative energy sparks alongside focus and an uplifted spirit that defies expectations. It's the kind of experience that proves labels don't always tell the whole story—Strawberry Banana Kush delivers relaxation without the sluggishness, inspiration without the intensity.
The 510 thread design ensures compatibility with your standard battery, and the premium distillate is lab-tested for purity and consistency. Smooth draws come standard with every STICKS cartridge, and this one is no exception.
For those evenings when you want to unwind but keep your mind engaged, Strawberry Banana Kush hits the sweet spot. Rich flavor, balanced effects, and the quality you expect from STICKS. This is dessert that actually does something.
The terpene profile opens thick and dense—ripe banana and berry meet on the tongue in a pairing that feels substantial and satisfying. This isn't light fruit; it's weighted, full-bodied, and impossible to ignore. A velvety cream note weaves throughout, smoothing every edge and creating a luxurious mouthfeel that lingers.
Despite its indica classification, this cartridge surprises with its effects. Creative energy sparks alongside focus and an uplifted spirit that defies expectations. It's the kind of experience that proves labels don't always tell the whole story—Strawberry Banana Kush delivers relaxation without the sluggishness, inspiration without the intensity.
The 510 thread design ensures compatibility with your standard battery, and the premium distillate is lab-tested for purity and consistency. Smooth draws come standard with every STICKS cartridge, and this one is no exception.
For those evenings when you want to unwind but keep your mind engaged, Strawberry Banana Kush hits the sweet spot. Rich flavor, balanced effects, and the quality you expect from STICKS. This is dessert that actually does something.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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