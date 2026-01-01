Heavy, creamy, and impossibly smooth. Strawberry Banana Kush is the indica distillate infused preroll from STICKS taking a classic flavor pairing and delivering it with high potency authority. This flavor infused joint brings indulgence to every session without sacrificing quality or effect.



Excellence shows in every detail. Unlike other infused joints made with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That precision allows the complex terpene profile to develop exactly as intended.



The botanical terpenes create a taste burst that's thick and rewarding. Ripe banana and berry meet on the palate in a pairing feeling substantial—this isn't light, airy fruit. It's weighted, full-bodied, and commands attention. Velvety cream weaves throughout, smoothing every edge and creating a luxurious mouthfeel lingering well past exhale.



Despite its indica classification, this infused preroll surprises. Creative sparks fly alongside focus and an uplifted spirit defying expectations. The THC distillate delivers dependable potency while the effects prove labels don't always tell the complete story—relaxation without sluggishness, inspiration without overstimulation.



Strawberry Banana Kush is for those evenings when you want to decompress but keep your mind engaged. It's dessert that actually delivers, fruit-forward flavor with effects that perform. Rich, smooth, and meant for savoring. STICKS quality, start to finish.