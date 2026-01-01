Dusk settles in, and the valley opens up. Valley Purps is the indica vape pen from STICKS that captures the complexity of Oregon's twilight hours—deep, layered, and impossible to rush. This high potency cartridge combines refined THC distillate with a terpene profile that balances darkness and light.



The botanical terpenes hit with deep grape notes first—rich and full-bodied, like the last grapes of the harvest. A sharp pine edge cuts through, adding freshness and keeping the sweetness in check. Hints of floral lavender weave throughout, lending a delicate sophistication to an otherwise bold flavor.



This is a dark, complex profile designed for those who appreciate depth in their experience. The effects mirror that complexity: calm washes over first, settling the mind and slowing the world down. A creative undercurrent surprises, bringing thoughtful introspection rather than scattered energy. Rest follows naturally, making this the ideal cartridge for late nights and slow mornings.



Every draw pulls clean and smooth thanks to the premium distillate, and the 510 thread design ensures compatibility with any standard battery in your collection. Lab-tested for purity and potency, Valley Purps delivers consistent quality from start to finish.



Heavy fruit, outdoor grit, and a contemplative finish—this cartridge doesn't ask for your attention, it earns it. Valley Purps is for the thinkers, the wind-down crew, and anyone who knows the best moments happen when you stop rushing.