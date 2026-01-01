Dusk drops and the valley reveals itself. Valley Purps is the indica infused preroll from STICKS capturing twilight in smokeable form—dark, layered, and meant to be savored. This potent distillate infused joint delivers complexity that unfolds gradually and rewards those who take their time.



Quality stands alone. Unlike other infused joints filled with last year's material that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. STICKS refuses to compromise, and Valley Purps demonstrates why.



The botanical terpenes paint a vivid picture: deep grape notes arrive first, rich and full-bodied like the final harvest before frost. Sharp pine slices through, introducing freshness and preventing sweetness from overwhelming. Floral lavender threads throughout, lending elegance to an already sophisticated profile.



This is a dark, contemplative flavor infused preroll designed for those who value nuance. The fruit-forward grape provides foundation while pine and lavender add dimensions that lesser products can't achieve. The THC distillate ensures reliable potency, while the effects deliver what indica enthusiasts seek: calm descends first, silencing mental chatter. A creative undercurrent emerges, bringing thoughtful reflection rather than racing thoughts. Rest follows naturally.



Valley Purps belongs to the thinkers, the decompression crew, and anyone who knows the best moments arrive after sunset. Heavy fruit, outdoor character, and genuine peace. This one earns its spot.