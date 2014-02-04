About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We have a professionally run establishment with several years of previous business experience in retail, customer service, hospitality and agriculture combined with medical growing experience providing us top notch growers. At Sticky Budz, we have a 5000sqft grow operation indoors in an aeroponic water table growing our juiciest sticky budz with up 27% THC levels covered in crystals. We also have 10,000sq feet in Greenhouse’s growing in premium soils, producing large, full-flavored buds. And last but not least we have 6,000sq feet of large sun grown trees that produce buds that reflect the valley’s natural terroir growing fruitful and sun-kissed buds that provide an uplifting spirit of Mother Nature!
Sticky Budz is going to put the Yakima Valley on the marijuana map, with quality products, innovative packaging and point of sale merchandise that will help gain customer awareness through product placement in retail stores. Our company as a whole wants to rise up in the marijuana world and make it a first class industry that earns it’s respect by safely, producing marijuana and marijuana products for a regulated recreational purpose.
Our main goal for Sticky Budz is to provide professional and high-quality marijuana strains and products to licensed recreational retailers.