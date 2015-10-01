Loading…
Lemon Kush Wax 1g

by Sticky Budz
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

Lemon Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
854 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
