About this strain
Zeus OG
Zeus OG is a hybrid cross between Pineapple OG and Deadhead OG bred by A Greener Today's Dankczar. It took first place in the "Best Medical Hybrid" category of the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
Zeus OG effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
