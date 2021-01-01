About this product

Sticky Finger Seeds and the breeders at House of Orange collaborated and produced this incredible bleeding strain with a combo of Royal Blood, Hawaiian Dream plus a family secret.



The Breeders at House of Orange took Bodhi’s Dragon's Blood Hash plant and crossed it to ((Sunset Sherb x Cherry Pie) x Royal Kush 8)) creating Royal Blood.



The Dragons Blood Hash plant is an indica-sativa hybrid cross of an heirloom Hawaiian sativa and a 1988 G13 x Hash plant a.k.a. 88G13HP. 88G13 is renowned for adding increased vigour, trichome production and potency to just about any cross it has contributed to. Dragons Blood Hash plant has an immensely complex scent and flavour which is also reflected in its effect which is almost white-knuckle in character combined with deep bodily relaxation. The Blood possesses the remarkable trait of producing red sap, due to its high sugar content as measured by the Brix scale, whence its name.



Tori:“We have a variety of colourful bleeding phenos with hints of the sunset sherb colours and the royals smell profiles and the dragon's blood bleeding trait. We will be diligently hunting through hundreds of seeds to stabilise our favourite attributes within this strain we created to keep our favourite phenos coming through in our next f3 and f4 projects! So much love for Sticky Finger Seeds for crossing our royal blood to his own Hawaiian genetics. He’s a true OG and amazing breeder. Give thanks to all these beautiful upcoming projects.”



Will: “We are stoked that our Hawaiian Dream isn’t overbred and able to translate and carry the bleeding trait. Other crosses I have tried with more modern and over crossed strains, have not shown any red sap or bleeding of any sort. That's the only reason that I think this cross is worth talking about as it is truly a Hawaiian lineage family reunion.”



We would encourage you to grow this in your garden and have the opportunity to work with this incredible plant.



