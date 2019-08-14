About this product

By crossing our topselling Animal Cookies with Sin Mintz, we have curated a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid we call Animal Mintz. Users report feelings of tranquility and relaxation as an all-encompassing body high washes over them, making this a popular nighttime strain.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.