This bold indica-dominant hybrid will melt your face off. It is known for its intense physical relaxation and heavily sedating qualities. Due to its potency, it is best reserved for veteran consumers. Many use it for relief from insomnia, soothing pain, or relaxing on a lazy weekend.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.