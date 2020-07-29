Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grape Cream Cake Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
