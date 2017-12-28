Loading…
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Grape Durbs Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Durban Poison effects

Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
