A cross between Phat Panda’s top-selling Golden Pineapple and Hawaiian Puna Budder, this carefree sativa is sweet with citrusy tropical notes. Hawaiian Golden Pineapple is known to spark an adventurous streak, and is perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure. It may not be a vacation on the beach, but this happy strain can still provide relaxation and peace.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.