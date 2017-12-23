Legend of Nigeria is a potent-off-one-puff sativa. With notes of diesel and pine, this uplifting strain will get you up and moving, and get those creative juices flowing! It is also popular among medical marijuana patients for help managing anxiety, depression, and OCD.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.