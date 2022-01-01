Mob Wife combines Skunk #1 and Trophy Wife to create a perfectly balanced hybrid. With this buzzy high, you may find yourself more creatively inclined, with lots of energy though physically relaxed. This is the perfect strain if you need to wind down your body while keeping your mind awake and focused.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.