OG Chem holds a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history. Its genetic breakdown consists of a cross between two classics: Chem Dog and OG Kush. With diesel and pine notes, this is a skunky strain with a potent smell and taste. Uplifting and euphoric, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known to provide its users with a mood boost and artistic inspiration.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Cake Batter looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.