About this product
OG Chem holds a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history. Its genetic breakdown consists of a cross between two classics: Chem Dog and OG Kush. With diesel and pine notes, this is a skunky strain with a potent smell and taste. Uplifting and euphoric, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known to provide its users with a mood boost and artistic inspiration.
Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.
Cake Batter looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.
Cake Batter looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this strain
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!