Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Sugar Beary Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Sugar Berry Scones effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Helps with
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!