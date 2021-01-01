About this product
A full gram of premium distillate packed into an easy-to-use syringe, ready for consumption. Load it into your vaporizer, take it as a dab, or use as a bowl-topper! Because the THC is already activated, there is no need to de-carb if you want to add it to your favorite dish and turn anything into an edible! The sky is the limit!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!