Sticky Green – Greenhouse Grown 3.5g Jars
Sun-Ripened Quality, Crafted to Perfection
Discover the vibrant essence of sun-grown cannabis with Sticky Green’s Greenhouse 3.5g Jars, featuring premium Lemon Haze, Gelato 44, and Purple Punch – cultivated under natural light for robust flavors and balanced effects. Each jar contains hand-selected, resinous buds at an unbeatable value.
Featured Greenhouse Strains
🍋 Lemon Haze (Sativa-Dominant)
Highlights: Sun-brightened citrus terpenes
Effects: Energetic | Creative | Mood-boosting
Best For: Daytime adventures & social vibes
🍨 Gelato 44 (Hybrid)
Highlights: Creamy vanilla-berry richness
Effects: Euphoric | Relaxed | Stress-relieving
Best For: Evening wind-downs & shared moments
🍇 Purple Punch (Indica-Dominant)
Highlights: Grapey sweetness with herbal depth
Effects: Calming | Sedating | Comforting
Best For: Nighttime relaxation & restful sleep
Why Our Greenhouse 3.5g Stands Out
✔ Natural Sun Cultivation – Enhanced terpene profiles from sunlight exposure
✔ Small-Batch Quality – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds
✔ Freshness Preserved – UV-protective glass with humidity control
✔ Connoisseur-Grade Value – Premium effects at an accessible price
Perfect For:
• Cannabis explorers seeking quality diversity
• Patients desiring strain-specific relief
• Eco-conscious enthusiasts
Experience Sun-Grown Excellence – Sticky Green Greenhouse 3.5g Jars available now on Leafly.com! ☀️🌿
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
