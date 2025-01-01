Sticky Green – Greenhouse Grown 3.5g Jars

Sun-Ripened Quality, Crafted to Perfection



Discover the vibrant essence of sun-grown cannabis with Sticky Green’s Greenhouse 3.5g Jars, featuring premium Lemon Haze, Gelato 44, and Purple Punch – cultivated under natural light for robust flavors and balanced effects. Each jar contains hand-selected, resinous buds at an unbeatable value.



Featured Greenhouse Strains

🍋 Lemon Haze (Sativa-Dominant)



Highlights: Sun-brightened citrus terpenes



Effects: Energetic | Creative | Mood-boosting



Best For: Daytime adventures & social vibes



🍨 Gelato 44 (Hybrid)



Highlights: Creamy vanilla-berry richness



Effects: Euphoric | Relaxed | Stress-relieving



Best For: Evening wind-downs & shared moments



🍇 Purple Punch (Indica-Dominant)



Highlights: Grapey sweetness with herbal depth



Effects: Calming | Sedating | Comforting



Best For: Nighttime relaxation & restful sleep



Why Our Greenhouse 3.5g Stands Out

✔ Natural Sun Cultivation – Enhanced terpene profiles from sunlight exposure

✔ Small-Batch Quality – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds

✔ Freshness Preserved – UV-protective glass with humidity control

✔ Connoisseur-Grade Value – Premium effects at an accessible price



Perfect For:

• Cannabis explorers seeking quality diversity

• Patients desiring strain-specific relief

• Eco-conscious enthusiasts



Experience Sun-Grown Excellence – Sticky Green Greenhouse 3.5g Jars available now on Leafly.com! ☀️🌿

