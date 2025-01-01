About this product
Sticky Green – Greenhouse Grown 7g Jars
Sun-Kissed Premium Cannabis at Its Finest
Elevate your cannabis experience with Sticky Green's Greenhouse 7g Jars, featuring our beloved Lemon Haze, Gelato 44, and Purple Punch – expertly cultivated under natural sunlight for maximum flavor and potency. Each quarter-ounce jar is packed with hand-selected, trichome-rich buds that showcase the best of sustainable cultivation.
Featured Greenhouse Strains
🍋 Lemon Haze (Sativa-Dominant)
• Appearance: Vibrant green buds with fiery orange hairs
• Effects: Uplifting, energizing, and creativity-boosting
• Flavor: Zesty lemon peel with earthy pine undertones
• Perfect For: Daytime productivity or social gatherings
🍨 Gelato 44 (Hybrid)
• Appearance: Dense, frosty nugs with purple accents
• Effects: Balanced euphoria and full-body relaxation
• Flavor: Sweet vanilla cream with berry undertones
• Perfect For: Evening relaxation or stress relief
🍇 Purple Punch (Indica-Dominant)
• Appearance: Deep purple buds coated in crystal trichomes
• Effects: Heavy relaxation and peaceful sedation
• Flavor: Grape candy with herbal sweetness
• Perfect For: Nighttime unwinding and deep sleep
Why Choose Our Greenhouse 7g Jars?
✔ Sun-Grown Excellence – Natural cultivation enhances terpene profiles
✔ Premium Quality – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds
✔ Extended Freshness – UV-protected glass jars with humidity control
✔ Unbeatable Value – More to enjoy at a great price
Perfect For:
• Connoisseurs who appreciate sun-grown cannabis
• Patients needing extended relief
• Sharing with friends during sessions
Experience the Best of Nature – Sticky Green Greenhouse 7g Jars available now on Leafly.com! 🌞🌿
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
