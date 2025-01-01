Sticky Green – Greenhouse Grown 7g Jars

Sun-Kissed Premium Cannabis at Its Finest



Elevate your cannabis experience with Sticky Green's Greenhouse 7g Jars, featuring our beloved Lemon Haze, Gelato 44, and Purple Punch – expertly cultivated under natural sunlight for maximum flavor and potency. Each quarter-ounce jar is packed with hand-selected, trichome-rich buds that showcase the best of sustainable cultivation.



Featured Greenhouse Strains

🍋 Lemon Haze (Sativa-Dominant)

• Appearance: Vibrant green buds with fiery orange hairs

• Effects: Uplifting, energizing, and creativity-boosting

• Flavor: Zesty lemon peel with earthy pine undertones

• Perfect For: Daytime productivity or social gatherings



🍨 Gelato 44 (Hybrid)

• Appearance: Dense, frosty nugs with purple accents

• Effects: Balanced euphoria and full-body relaxation

• Flavor: Sweet vanilla cream with berry undertones

• Perfect For: Evening relaxation or stress relief



🍇 Purple Punch (Indica-Dominant)

• Appearance: Deep purple buds coated in crystal trichomes

• Effects: Heavy relaxation and peaceful sedation

• Flavor: Grape candy with herbal sweetness

• Perfect For: Nighttime unwinding and deep sleep



Why Choose Our Greenhouse 7g Jars?

✔ Sun-Grown Excellence – Natural cultivation enhances terpene profiles

✔ Premium Quality – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds

✔ Extended Freshness – UV-protected glass jars with humidity control

✔ Unbeatable Value – More to enjoy at a great price



Perfect For:

• Connoisseurs who appreciate sun-grown cannabis

• Patients needing extended relief

• Sharing with friends during sessions



Experience the Best of Nature – Sticky Green Greenhouse 7g Jars

