Sticky Green – Greenhouse Grown 7g Jars

Sun-Kissed Premium Cannabis at Its Finest



Elevate your cannabis experience with Sticky Green's Greenhouse 7g Jars, featuring our beloved Lemon Haze, Gelato 44, and Purple Punch – expertly cultivated under natural sunlight for maximum flavor and potency. Each quarter-ounce jar is packed with hand-selected, trichome-rich buds that showcase the best of sustainable cultivation.



Featured Greenhouse Strains

πŸ‹ Lemon Haze (Sativa-Dominant)

β€’ Appearance: Vibrant green buds with fiery orange hairs

β€’ Effects: Uplifting, energizing, and creativity-boosting

β€’ Flavor: Zesty lemon peel with earthy pine undertones

β€’ Perfect For: Daytime productivity or social gatherings



🍨 Gelato 44 (Hybrid)

β€’ Appearance: Dense, frosty nugs with purple accents

β€’ Effects: Balanced euphoria and full-body relaxation

β€’ Flavor: Sweet vanilla cream with berry undertones

β€’ Perfect For: Evening relaxation or stress relief



πŸ‡ Purple Punch (Indica-Dominant)

β€’ Appearance: Deep purple buds coated in crystal trichomes

β€’ Effects: Heavy relaxation and peaceful sedation

β€’ Flavor: Grape candy with herbal sweetness

β€’ Perfect For: Nighttime unwinding and deep sleep



Why Choose Our Greenhouse 7g Jars?

βœ” Sun-Grown Excellence – Natural cultivation enhances terpene profiles

βœ” Premium Quality – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds

βœ” Extended Freshness – UV-protected glass jars with humidity control

βœ” Unbeatable Value – More to enjoy at a great price



Perfect For:

β€’ Connoisseurs who appreciate sun-grown cannabis

β€’ Patients needing extended relief

β€’ Sharing with friends during sessions



Experience the Best of Nature – Sticky Green Greenhouse 7g Jars available now on Leafly.com! 🌞🌿

read more