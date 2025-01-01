About this product
Sticky Green – Premium Disposable Dab Pens (0.5ml)
Pure, Potent & Portable – Live Resin Excellence
Elevate your on-the-go sessions with Sticky Green’s Disposable Dab Pens, featuring 0.5ml of premium live resin distillate in three explosive strains. No charging, no fuss – just smooth, flavorful hits packed with authentic cannabis terpenes.
Strain Selection
🌈 Super Runtz (Hybrid)
Lineage: Zkittlez x Gelato
THC: 85-90% | Terps: 8-10%
Highlights:
Flavor: Candy-sweet berries with creamy gas
Effects: Euphoric uplift + full-body relaxation
Best For: Day-to-night transitions
🍍 Pineapple Express (Sativa-Dominant)
Lineage: Trainwreck x Hawaiian
THC: 80-85% | Terps: 7-9%
Highlights:
Flavor: Tropical pineapple with earthy pine
Effects: Energetic creativity + stress relief
Best For: Outdoor adventures & socializing
⛽ Gas Face (Indica-Dominant)
Lineage: Face Off OG x Chemdawg
THC: 88-92% | Terps: 9-12%
Highlights:
Flavor: Diesel funk with spicy earth
Effects: Heavy body melt + mental calm
Best For: Nighttime & pain relief
Why Choose Our Disposables?
✔ True Live Resin – Not just distillate (full-spectrum effects)
✔ Ceramic Coil – Pure flavor, no burnt taste
✔ Pocket-Sized – Discreet & travel-ready
✔ 200+ Puffs – Consistent to the last hit
Perfect For:
Concert/festival convenience
Quick medical relief
Trying premium strains risk-free
Grab-and-Go Potency – Disposable Dab Pens in Stock Now!
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
