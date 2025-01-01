Sticky Green – Premium Disposable Dab Pens (0.5ml)

Pure, Potent & Portable – Live Resin Excellence



Elevate your on-the-go sessions with Sticky Green’s Disposable Dab Pens, featuring 0.5ml of premium live resin distillate in three explosive strains. No charging, no fuss – just smooth, flavorful hits packed with authentic cannabis terpenes.



Strain Selection

🌈 Super Runtz (Hybrid)

Lineage: Zkittlez x Gelato

THC: 85-90% | Terps: 8-10%

Highlights:



Flavor: Candy-sweet berries with creamy gas



Effects: Euphoric uplift + full-body relaxation



Best For: Day-to-night transitions



🍍 Pineapple Express (Sativa-Dominant)

Lineage: Trainwreck x Hawaiian

THC: 80-85% | Terps: 7-9%

Highlights:



Flavor: Tropical pineapple with earthy pine



Effects: Energetic creativity + stress relief



Best For: Outdoor adventures & socializing



⛽ Gas Face (Indica-Dominant)

Lineage: Face Off OG x Chemdawg

THC: 88-92% | Terps: 9-12%

Highlights:



Flavor: Diesel funk with spicy earth



Effects: Heavy body melt + mental calm



Best For: Nighttime & pain relief



Why Choose Our Disposables?

✔ True Live Resin – Not just distillate (full-spectrum effects)

✔ Ceramic Coil – Pure flavor, no burnt taste

✔ Pocket-Sized – Discreet & travel-ready

✔ 200+ Puffs – Consistent to the last hit



Perfect For:



Concert/festival convenience



Quick medical relief



Trying premium strains risk-free



Grab-and-Go Potency – Disposable Dab Pens in Stock Now!

