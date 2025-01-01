Sticky Green – Premium Disposable Dab Pens (6ml)

Extended Sessions, Elite Strains – The Ultimate On-The-Go Experience



Elevate your vaping game with Sticky Green’s 6ml Disposable Dab Pens, featuring premium live resin distillate in our most sought-after strains. Each massive 6ml disposable delivers 800+ smooth, flavorful puffs of authentic cannabis excellence – no charging, no refills, just pure convenience and potency.



Strain Lineup (6ml Each)

🍄 White Truffle (Hybrid)

Lineage: Gorilla Glue #4 x Chocolate Diesel

THC: 85-90% | Terps: 10-12%

Highlights:



Flavor: Earthy truffle with chocolate gas



Effects: Cerebral euphoria + full-body relaxation



🍉 Watermelon Zkittlez (Hybrid)

Lineage: Watermelon OG x Zkittlez

THC: 80-85% | Terps: 8-10%

Highlights:



Flavor: Juicy watermelon & sweet berries



Effects: Happy, uplifting vibes



🌞 Summer Heat Runtz (Sativa-Leaning)

Lineage: Sunset Sherbet x Runtz

THC: 82-87% | Terps: 9-11%

Highlights:



Flavor: Tropical candy with spicy citrus



Effects: Energetic creativity



⛽ Sour Diesel Runtz (Hybrid)

Lineage: Sour Diesel x Runtz

THC: 84-89% | Terps: 10-12%

Highlights:



Flavor: Pungent diesel with candy sweetness



Effects: Balanced head/body high



❄️ Polar Express (Indica)

Lineage: Northern Lights x Afghan Kush

THC: 86-91% | Terps: 7-9%

Highlights:



Flavor: Cool mint with earthy pine



Effects: Heavy relaxation & sleep aid



🍦 Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33

THC: 83-88% | Terps: 11-13%

Highlights:



Flavor: Vanilla frosting & sweet dough



Effects: Full-body melt & stress relief



💜 Granddaddy Purple (Indica)

Lineage: Purple Urkle x Big Bud

THC: 80-85% | Terps: 6-8%

Highlights:



Flavor: Grape candy & berry jam



Effects: Deep relaxation & pain relief



🚂 Berry Train Kush (Hybrid)

Lineage: Blueberry x Trainwreck

THC: 81-86% | Terps: 8-10%

Highlights:



Flavor: Blueberry muffins with diesel



Effects: Happy, functional relaxation



🔫 AK-27 (Sativa-Dominant)

Lineage: AK-47 x NYC Diesel

THC: 87-92% | Terps: 7-9%

Highlights:



Flavor: Spicy citrus with earthy gas



Effects: Intense cerebral energy



Why Our 6ml Pens Dominate

✔ Extended Capacity – Lasts 3x longer than standard disposables

✔ Live Resin Infused – Full-spectrum effects & flavor

✔ Ceramic Coil Tech – No burnt hits, pure taste

✔ Discreet & Portable – Palm-sized powerhouse



Perfect For:



Week-long festivals/travel



Heavy medical users



Sharing with friends



The Last Disposable You’ll Need – 6ml Live Resin Pens Available Now!





