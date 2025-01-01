About this product
Sticky Green – Premium Disposable Dab Pens (6ml)
Extended Sessions, Elite Strains – The Ultimate On-The-Go Experience
Elevate your vaping game with Sticky Green’s 6ml Disposable Dab Pens, featuring premium live resin distillate in our most sought-after strains. Each massive 6ml disposable delivers 800+ smooth, flavorful puffs of authentic cannabis excellence – no charging, no refills, just pure convenience and potency.
Strain Lineup (6ml Each)
🍄 White Truffle (Hybrid)
Lineage: Gorilla Glue #4 x Chocolate Diesel
THC: 85-90% | Terps: 10-12%
Highlights:
Flavor: Earthy truffle with chocolate gas
Effects: Cerebral euphoria + full-body relaxation
🍉 Watermelon Zkittlez (Hybrid)
Lineage: Watermelon OG x Zkittlez
THC: 80-85% | Terps: 8-10%
Highlights:
Flavor: Juicy watermelon & sweet berries
Effects: Happy, uplifting vibes
🌞 Summer Heat Runtz (Sativa-Leaning)
Lineage: Sunset Sherbet x Runtz
THC: 82-87% | Terps: 9-11%
Highlights:
Flavor: Tropical candy with spicy citrus
Effects: Energetic creativity
⛽ Sour Diesel Runtz (Hybrid)
Lineage: Sour Diesel x Runtz
THC: 84-89% | Terps: 10-12%
Highlights:
Flavor: Pungent diesel with candy sweetness
Effects: Balanced head/body high
❄️ Polar Express (Indica)
Lineage: Northern Lights x Afghan Kush
THC: 86-91% | Terps: 7-9%
Highlights:
Flavor: Cool mint with earthy pine
Effects: Heavy relaxation & sleep aid
🍦 Ice Cream Cake (Indica)
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
THC: 83-88% | Terps: 11-13%
Highlights:
Flavor: Vanilla frosting & sweet dough
Effects: Full-body melt & stress relief
💜 Granddaddy Purple (Indica)
Lineage: Purple Urkle x Big Bud
THC: 80-85% | Terps: 6-8%
Highlights:
Flavor: Grape candy & berry jam
Effects: Deep relaxation & pain relief
🚂 Berry Train Kush (Hybrid)
Lineage: Blueberry x Trainwreck
THC: 81-86% | Terps: 8-10%
Highlights:
Flavor: Blueberry muffins with diesel
Effects: Happy, functional relaxation
🔫 AK-27 (Sativa-Dominant)
Lineage: AK-47 x NYC Diesel
THC: 87-92% | Terps: 7-9%
Highlights:
Flavor: Spicy citrus with earthy gas
Effects: Intense cerebral energy
Why Our 6ml Pens Dominate
✔ Extended Capacity – Lasts 3x longer than standard disposables
✔ Live Resin Infused – Full-spectrum effects & flavor
✔ Ceramic Coil Tech – No burnt hits, pure taste
✔ Discreet & Portable – Palm-sized powerhouse
Perfect For:
Week-long festivals/travel
Heavy medical users
Sharing with friends
The Last Disposable You’ll Need – 6ml Live Resin Pens Available Now!
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
