About this product
Sticky Green – Cannabis Seltzers
Bubbly, Refreshing & Perfectly Potent
Quench your thirst with Sticky Green’s Cannabis-Infused Seltzers – a crisp, sparkling way to enjoy 10mg THC per can. Each flavor is naturally sweetened, calorie-free, and fast-acting, making it the ultimate refreshment for any occasion.
Flavor Lineup (10mg THC Each)
🍈 Passion Fruit – Tropical, tangy, and ultra-refreshing
🍒 Cherry Lime – Sweet cherry with a zesty lime twist
🫐 Blueberry – Juicy, smooth, and subtly sweet
🍊 Blood Orange – Bold citrus with a hint of tartness
🖤 Blackberry – Deep, berry-rich with a crisp finish
🍋 Lemonade – Classic, bright, and perfectly tart
🍉 Watermelon – Summer-ready, juicy, and light
Why Choose Our Seltzers?
✔ Fast-Acting Nano THC – Effects in 15-30 minutes
✔ Zero Calories, No Sugar – Guilt-free enjoyment
✔ Perfect for Social Sipping – Light, bubbly, and sessionable
✔ Vegan & Gluten-Free – Crafted for everyone
Best For:
Poolside relaxation
Festival hydration
A light, uplifting buzz
Pop Open a Can – Sticky Green Seltzers Available Now! 🥤💨
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
