Sticky Green – Cannabis Seltzers

Bubbly, Refreshing & Perfectly Potent



Quench your thirst with Sticky Green’s Cannabis-Infused Seltzers – a crisp, sparkling way to enjoy 10mg THC per can. Each flavor is naturally sweetened, calorie-free, and fast-acting, making it the ultimate refreshment for any occasion.



Flavor Lineup (10mg THC Each)

🍈 Passion Fruit – Tropical, tangy, and ultra-refreshing

🍒 Cherry Lime – Sweet cherry with a zesty lime twist

🫐 Blueberry – Juicy, smooth, and subtly sweet

🍊 Blood Orange – Bold citrus with a hint of tartness

🖤 Blackberry – Deep, berry-rich with a crisp finish

🍋 Lemonade – Classic, bright, and perfectly tart

🍉 Watermelon – Summer-ready, juicy, and light



Why Choose Our Seltzers?

✔ Fast-Acting Nano THC – Effects in 15-30 minutes

✔ Zero Calories, No Sugar – Guilt-free enjoyment

✔ Perfect for Social Sipping – Light, bubbly, and sessionable

✔ Vegan & Gluten-Free – Crafted for everyone



Best For:



Poolside relaxation



Festival hydration



A light, uplifting buzz



Pop Open a Can – Sticky Green Seltzers Available Now! 🥤💨

