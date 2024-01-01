Sticky Green Shrooms +HHC Mushroom (5ct) offers a delightful assortment of mushroom gummies, each pouch containing 6 gummies with a potency of 600mg per pouch. Indulge in the juicy sweetness of Watermelon Dream, the tangy burst of Berry High, and the tropical delight of Pineapple Ecstasy. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful and potent mushroom experience enhanced with HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol), designed to elevate your senses with every bite.
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.