About this product
Sticky Green – XXXtreme Gummies 500mg (10ct)
Maximum Flavor, Extreme Potency
Buckle up for XXXtreme Gummies – our high-octane edible experience packing 50mg of premium THC per gummy (500mg total). This explosive 10-count assortment delivers bold, fruit-forward flavors with next-level effects designed for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts.
Flavor Lineup (50mg THC per Gummy)
💥 Watermelon Wave – Juicy explosion with a cerebral kick
🌿 Green Apple Strike – Tart crispness meets heavy euphoria
🐉 Dragon Fruit Dynamite – Exotic sweetness with long-lasting effects
🍬 Cotton Candy Crush – Nostalgic sugar rush meets full-body relaxation
🍒 Cherry Bomb – Rich, bold flavor with indica-leaning calm
🥭 Mango Mayhem – Tropical creaminess with sativa spark
🌺 Passion Fruit Punch – Tangy citrus with hybrid balance
Why Go XXXtreme?
⚠️ High-Potency Warning (For Experienced Users Only)
⚡ Fast-Acting Nano Emulsion – Effects in 20-45 minutes
🔥 Full-Spectrum Extract – Enhanced entourage effect
🍭 True-to-Fruit Flavors – No artificial aftertaste
Recommended Use:
• Start with 1/2 gummy (25mg) and wait 2+ hours
• Best for:
High-tolerance medical users
Epic weekend sessions
Concert/festival enhancement
Storage: Keep refrigerated for optimal freshness.
Enter the Danger Zone – XXXtreme 10-Pack Available Now! ☠️🍬
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
