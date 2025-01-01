Sticky Green – XXXtreme Gummies 500mg (10ct)

Maximum Flavor, Extreme Potency



Buckle up for XXXtreme Gummies – our high-octane edible experience packing 50mg of premium THC per gummy (500mg total). This explosive 10-count assortment delivers bold, fruit-forward flavors with next-level effects designed for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts.



Flavor Lineup (50mg THC per Gummy)

💥 Watermelon Wave – Juicy explosion with a cerebral kick

🌿 Green Apple Strike – Tart crispness meets heavy euphoria

🐉 Dragon Fruit Dynamite – Exotic sweetness with long-lasting effects

🍬 Cotton Candy Crush – Nostalgic sugar rush meets full-body relaxation

🍒 Cherry Bomb – Rich, bold flavor with indica-leaning calm

🥭 Mango Mayhem – Tropical creaminess with sativa spark

🌺 Passion Fruit Punch – Tangy citrus with hybrid balance



Why Go XXXtreme?

⚠️ High-Potency Warning (For Experienced Users Only)

⚡ Fast-Acting Nano Emulsion – Effects in 20-45 minutes

🔥 Full-Spectrum Extract – Enhanced entourage effect

🍭 True-to-Fruit Flavors – No artificial aftertaste



Recommended Use:

• Start with 1/2 gummy (25mg) and wait 2+ hours

• Best for:



High-tolerance medical users



Epic weekend sessions



Concert/festival enhancement



Storage: Keep refrigerated for optimal freshness.



Enter the Danger Zone – XXXtreme 10-Pack Available Now! ☠️🍬

read more