Sticky Green – XXXtreme Gummies 800MG (10CT)
ULTRA-POTENT | EXPLOSIVE FLAVORS | NEXT-LEVEL EFFECTS
Ready to take your edible game to extreme heights? Our XXXtreme Gummies deliver 80MG of premium THC per piece (800MG total) in a killer 10-count mix of mouthwatering flavors. This isn't just an edible – it's an experience designed for high-tolerance users who demand maximum impact.
Flavor Arsenal (80MG THC Each)
💣 Watermelon WMD - Juicy detonation with cerebral shockwaves
🍏 Green Apple Grenade - Tart explosion with full-body reverberations
🐉 Dragon Fruit Detonation - Exotic sweetness with nuclear-strength effects
🍬 Cotton Candy Blast - Sugar-rush euphoria meets heavy sedation
🍒 Cherry Cluster Bomb - Rich, bold flavor with indica shockwaves
🥭 Mango Megaton - Tropical creaminess with sativa aftershocks
🌋 Passion Fruit Payload - Tangy citrus with hybrid shock-and-awe
Why These Are Next-Level
☢ Extreme Potency (80MG per gummy - SERIOUS USERS ONLY)
⚡ Nano-Enhanced - Faster onset (30-45 mins)
💥 Full-Spectrum Warhead - Maximum entourage effect
🛡 Lab-Tested - Precise dosing guaranteed
WARNING:
• NOT for beginners
• Start with 1/4 gummy (20MG) and wait 2+ hours
• Keep locked away from children/pets
Best For:
Veteran cannabis warriors
Breaking through high tolerance
Epic sessions (handle with care)
Handle With Caution – XXXtreme 800MG Pack Available Now! ☢️🍭
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
