Sticky Green – XXXtreme Gummies 800MG (10CT)

ULTRA-POTENT | EXPLOSIVE FLAVORS | NEXT-LEVEL EFFECTS



Ready to take your edible game to extreme heights? Our XXXtreme Gummies deliver 80MG of premium THC per piece (800MG total) in a killer 10-count mix of mouthwatering flavors. This isn't just an edible – it's an experience designed for high-tolerance users who demand maximum impact.



Flavor Arsenal (80MG THC Each)

💣 Watermelon WMD - Juicy detonation with cerebral shockwaves

🍏 Green Apple Grenade - Tart explosion with full-body reverberations

🐉 Dragon Fruit Detonation - Exotic sweetness with nuclear-strength effects

🍬 Cotton Candy Blast - Sugar-rush euphoria meets heavy sedation

🍒 Cherry Cluster Bomb - Rich, bold flavor with indica shockwaves

🥭 Mango Megaton - Tropical creaminess with sativa aftershocks

🌋 Passion Fruit Payload - Tangy citrus with hybrid shock-and-awe



Why These Are Next-Level

☢ Extreme Potency (80MG per gummy - SERIOUS USERS ONLY)

⚡ Nano-Enhanced - Faster onset (30-45 mins)

💥 Full-Spectrum Warhead - Maximum entourage effect

🛡 Lab-Tested - Precise dosing guaranteed



WARNING:

• NOT for beginners

• Start with 1/4 gummy (20MG) and wait 2+ hours

• Keep locked away from children/pets



Best For:



Veteran cannabis warriors



Breaking through high tolerance



Epic sessions (handle with care)



Handle With Caution – XXXtreme 800MG Pack Available Now! ☢️🍭

