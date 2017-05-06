Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Mantis

Sticky Mantis

Golden Nugget

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Golden Nugget effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!