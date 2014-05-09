Royal Kush
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Royal Kush effects
143 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
