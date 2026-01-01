About this product
Feel the warmth of the islands with Caribbean Breeze. This vibrant blend of tropical fruits and a refreshing finish brings the essence of a sun-soaked beach right to your fingertips. Your perfect escape is just a sip away.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 10mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 10mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
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About this product
Feel the warmth of the islands with Caribbean Breeze. This vibrant blend of tropical fruits and a refreshing finish brings the essence of a sun-soaked beach right to your fingertips. Your perfect escape is just a sip away.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 10mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 10mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
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