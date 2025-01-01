Feel the warmth of the islands with Caribbean Breeze. This vibrant blend of tropical fruits and a refreshing finish brings the essence of a sun-soaked beach right to your fingertips. Your perfect escape is just a sip away.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
Feel the warmth of the islands with Caribbean Breeze. This vibrant blend of tropical fruits and a refreshing finish brings the essence of a sun-soaked beach right to your fingertips. Your perfect escape is just a sip away.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Award-winning hemp drinks with choices like tropical mango and watermelon, each sip brings a cool, mellow vibe that’s just right for winding down or amping up your day. It’s a fresh take on hemp drinks, done right.