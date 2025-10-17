About this product
The STIIIZY HEMP THC SODA Variety Pack brings together all four bold profiles, Grape, Pineapple, Orange, and Cream, in one convenient set. Each 12-ounce can is infused with premium hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and crafted for adult consumers who want options without compromise.
Whether you're looking to explore the lineup or keep every vibe on deck, this pack gives you the flexibility to sip how you want, when you want. Available in 10MG or 20MG THC per can.
About this brand
STIIIZY Drinks
Award-winning hemp drinks with choices like tropical mango and watermelon, each sip brings a cool, mellow vibe that’s just right for winding down or amping up your day. It’s a fresh take on hemp drinks, done right.
