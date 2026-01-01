STIIIZY Cream THC SODA blends rich vanilla with a smooth, silky fizz and subtle caramel notes. A modern remix of a soda shop classic, it’s cozy, clean, and endlessly sippable, perfect for winding down or adding a little flavor to your night.



Product Highlights:



- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC

- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options

- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free

- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO

- Made with real cane sugar

- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes

- Designed for adults 21+