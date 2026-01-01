About this product
STIIIZY Cream THC SODA blends rich vanilla with a smooth, silky fizz and subtle caramel notes. A modern remix of a soda shop classic, it’s cozy, clean, and endlessly sippable, perfect for winding down or adding a little flavor to your night.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
STIIIZY Cream THC SODA blends rich vanilla with a smooth, silky fizz and subtle caramel notes. A modern remix of a soda shop classic, it’s cozy, clean, and endlessly sippable, perfect for winding down or adding a little flavor to your night.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item