About this product
Juicy, fizzy, and full of nostalgia, this is grape soda, leveled up. STIIIZY Grape Hemp THC SODA delivers a fizzy burst of bold grape flavor that doesn't hold back. It's sweet, tart, and refreshingly smooth, perfect for sipping solo or mixing into your own vibe.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Juicy, fizzy, and full of nostalgia, this is grape soda, leveled up. STIIIZY Grape Hemp THC SODA delivers a fizzy burst of bold grape flavor that doesn't hold back. It's sweet, tart, and refreshingly smooth, perfect for sipping solo or mixing into your own vibe.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item