Juicy, fizzy, and full of nostalgia, this is grape soda, leveled up. STIIIZY Grape Hemp THC SODA delivers a fizzy burst of bold grape flavor that doesn't hold back. It's sweet, tart, and refreshingly smooth, perfect for sipping solo or mixing into your own vibe.



Product Highlights:



- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC

- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options

- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free

- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO

- Made with real cane sugar

- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes

- Designed for adults 21+

read more