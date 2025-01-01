Juicy, fizzy, and full of nostalgia, this is grape soda, leveled up. STIIIZY Grape Hemp THC SODA delivers a fizzy burst of bold grape flavor that doesn't hold back. It's sweet, tart, and refreshingly smooth, perfect for sipping solo or mixing into your own vibe.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC - Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options - Alcohol-free and caffeine-free - Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO - Made with real cane sugar - 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes - Designed for adults 21+
