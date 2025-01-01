Get swept away by the vibrant flavors of Mango Tango. The rich sweetness of golden mangoes, with a twist of citrus. A tropical dance of taste that turns every sip into a celebration.



A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.



NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY

read more