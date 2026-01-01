STIIIZY Orange Soda brings back that iconic, nostalgic orange soda taste. Bold, citrusy, and just sweet enough, now infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a clean, fast-acting buzz. Old-school flavor, made for a new kind of vibe.



Available in 10MG and 20MG, so you can keep it light or double it up.



Product Highlights:



- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC

- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options

- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free

- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO

- Made with real cane sugar

- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes

- Designed for adults 21+