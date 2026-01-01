About this product
STIIIZY Orange Soda brings back that iconic, nostalgic orange soda taste. Bold, citrusy, and just sweet enough, now infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a clean, fast-acting buzz. Old-school flavor, made for a new kind of vibe.
Available in 10MG and 20MG, so you can keep it light or double it up.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Available in 10MG and 20MG, so you can keep it light or double it up.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
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About this product
STIIIZY Orange Soda brings back that iconic, nostalgic orange soda taste. Bold, citrusy, and just sweet enough, now infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a clean, fast-acting buzz. Old-school flavor, made for a new kind of vibe.
Available in 10MG and 20MG, so you can keep it light or double it up.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Available in 10MG and 20MG, so you can keep it light or double it up.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
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