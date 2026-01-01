About this product
STIIIZY Pineapple Hemp THC SODA brings bold, juicy pineapple flavor with a fast-acting dose of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. It’s a refreshing, low-calorie alternative to alcohol, no caffeine, no crash, just clean, tropical vibes in every sip.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Pineapple THC SODA – FAQs
What does Pineapple STIIIZY THC SODA taste like?
It delivers a bright, tropical profile with citrus-driven notes and a crisp finish, like a refreshing twist on island flavors.
How much THC is in Pineapple THC SODA?
Each can is available in either 10MG or 20MG Delta-9 THC, allowing you to choose the dose that fits your preference.
Is Pineapple SODA caffeine-free?
Yes. All STIIIZY THC SODA flavors are caffeine-free and alcohol-free.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Pineapple THC SODA – FAQs
What does Pineapple STIIIZY THC SODA taste like?
It delivers a bright, tropical profile with citrus-driven notes and a crisp finish, like a refreshing twist on island flavors.
How much THC is in Pineapple THC SODA?
Each can is available in either 10MG or 20MG Delta-9 THC, allowing you to choose the dose that fits your preference.
Is Pineapple SODA caffeine-free?
Yes. All STIIIZY THC SODA flavors are caffeine-free and alcohol-free.
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About this product
STIIIZY Pineapple Hemp THC SODA brings bold, juicy pineapple flavor with a fast-acting dose of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. It’s a refreshing, low-calorie alternative to alcohol, no caffeine, no crash, just clean, tropical vibes in every sip.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Pineapple THC SODA – FAQs
What does Pineapple STIIIZY THC SODA taste like?
It delivers a bright, tropical profile with citrus-driven notes and a crisp finish, like a refreshing twist on island flavors.
How much THC is in Pineapple THC SODA?
Each can is available in either 10MG or 20MG Delta-9 THC, allowing you to choose the dose that fits your preference.
Is Pineapple SODA caffeine-free?
Yes. All STIIIZY THC SODA flavors are caffeine-free and alcohol-free.
Product Highlights:
- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options
- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free
- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO
- Made with real cane sugar
- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes
- Designed for adults 21+
Pineapple THC SODA – FAQs
What does Pineapple STIIIZY THC SODA taste like?
It delivers a bright, tropical profile with citrus-driven notes and a crisp finish, like a refreshing twist on island flavors.
How much THC is in Pineapple THC SODA?
Each can is available in either 10MG or 20MG Delta-9 THC, allowing you to choose the dose that fits your preference.
Is Pineapple SODA caffeine-free?
Yes. All STIIIZY THC SODA flavors are caffeine-free and alcohol-free.
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