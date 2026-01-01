STIIIZY Pineapple Hemp THC SODA brings bold, juicy pineapple flavor with a fast-acting dose of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. It’s a refreshing, low-calorie alternative to alcohol, no caffeine, no crash, just clean, tropical vibes in every sip.



Product Highlights:



- Infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC

- Available in 10MG and 20MG Hemp THC options

- Alcohol-free and caffeine-free

- Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO

- Made with real cane sugar

- 12oz cans crafted for chill, uplifting vibes

- Designed for adults 21+



Pineapple THC SODA – FAQs



What does Pineapple STIIIZY THC SODA taste like?

It delivers a bright, tropical profile with citrus-driven notes and a crisp finish, like a refreshing twist on island flavors.



How much THC is in Pineapple THC SODA?

Each can is available in either 10MG or 20MG Delta-9 THC, allowing you to choose the dose that fits your preference.



Is Pineapple SODA caffeine-free?

Yes. All STIIIZY THC SODA flavors are caffeine-free and alcohol-free.