The STIIIZY HEMP THC SODA Variety Pack brings together all four bold profiles, Grape, Pineapple, Orange, and Cream, in one convenient set. Each 12-ounce can is infused with premium hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and crafted for adult consumers who want options without compromise.



Whether you're looking to explore the lineup or keep every vibe on deck, this pack gives you the flexibility to sip how you want, when you want. Available in 10MG or 20MG THC per can.

