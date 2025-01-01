We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
About this product
Experience the sweet harmony of Strawberry Kiwi. The luscious taste of ripe strawberries meets the tangy zest of kiwi. A perfect balance that's as enchanting as a sunlit garden in bloom.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
read more
Strawberry Kiwi 20mg THC Seltzers | 4 pack
by
STIIIZY Drinks
Beverages
THC 20mg
CBD -
Fulfillment
Loading...
Shipping
Loading...
order on brand's website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
STIIIZY Drinks
Shop products
Award-winning hemp drinks with choices like tropical mango and watermelon, each sip brings a cool, mellow vibe that’s just right for winding down or amping up your day. It’s a fresh take on hemp drinks, done right.
read more
Notice a problem?
Report this item
