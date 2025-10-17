About this product
The Ultimate Seltzer Experience – Can’t choose just one flavor? The STIIIZY Hemp-Derived Seltzer Variety Pack lets you enjoy all four—Caribbean Breeze, Mango Tango, Strawberry Kiwi, and Watermelon Wave.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 10mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
About this brand
STIIIZY Drinks
Award-winning hemp drinks with choices like tropical mango and watermelon, each sip brings a cool, mellow vibe that’s just right for winding down or amping up your day. It’s a fresh take on hemp drinks, done right.
