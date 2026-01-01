Refresh your senses with Watermelon Wave. The juicy sweetness of ripe watermelon, paired with a splash of strawberry, makes every sip feel like a sun-drenched summer day.



A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.



NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY