About this product
Refresh your senses with Watermelon Wave. The juicy sweetness of ripe watermelon, paired with a splash of strawberry, makes every sip feel like a sun-drenched summer day.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
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About this product
Refresh your senses with Watermelon Wave. The juicy sweetness of ripe watermelon, paired with a splash of strawberry, makes every sip feel like a sun-drenched summer day.
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
A buzz without alcohol, thanks to a hemp-derived 20mg D9 THC drink that provides a smooth, uplifting effect.
NON-GMO | GLUTEN-FREE | MADE WITH CANE SUGAR | VEGAN FRIENDLY
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