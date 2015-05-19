About this product
About this strain
CBD Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
7% | medium-low
