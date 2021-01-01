STIIIZY
Juicy Melon 1:1 (CBD/THC) Premium THC POD 0.5G
About this product
JUICY MELON / HYBRID
· Taste: Sweet, Honey, Melon, Vanilla
· Feeling: Refreshing, Relaxing, Calm
· Description: A 1:1 pod that offers an equal ratio of CBD and THC infused with fresh Juicy Melon flavor.
