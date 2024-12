Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



ORANGE SUNSET



TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine



FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting



DESCRIPTION: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This bud has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.

read more