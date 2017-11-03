7G INFUSED FLOWER - SOUR DIESEL

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.

SOUR DIESEL

TASTE: Peppery, Citrus, Herbal

FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: This motivating and uplifting strain is perfect for daytime activities.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item