The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
BLUEBERRY ACAI
TASTE: Fruity, Spice, Earthy FEELING: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting DESCRIPTION: The full effects of Blueberry Acai emphasizes naturally fruity undertones with a side of spice and pepper flavor. Blueberry Acai is a strain known to leave you feeling relaxed while cruising an easy and restful high.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.