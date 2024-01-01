APPLE FRITTER 40S PREROLL 1G

by STIIIZY
About this product

Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.

APPLE FRITTER

TASTE: Citrus, Apple, Hoppy

FEELING: Hungry, Euphoric, Giggly

DESCRIPTION: Apple Fritter is a sweet and mouth-watering strain, bursting with apple flavor. Best enjoyed at the beginning of the night, this strain is perfect for winding down to a relaxing body high and calm head high as it lifts your senses with its cinnamon, citrus, and hoppy flavors.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
